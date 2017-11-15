Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-Aside tourney heralds FCT SWAN Week

This year’s Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Federal Capital Territory chapter Sports Week, will kick off on Friday with the FCT/Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-Aside football competition in Abuja.

The Week which will also witness representatives of eight media houses slugging it out in both male and female events in Table Tennis and Draught will climax on November 23 with an Award/Gala night to honour some personalities and journalists.

Activities for the Week kicked off yesterday with a Media Briefing to herald the official commencement of the event.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee Mr. Mike Oboh said Team Radio Nigeria Headquarters will open their campaign against HOT fm Abuja in one of the matches.

In other fixtures, Nigerian Television Authority NTA HQ will take on Independent Television ITV, NTA Channel 5 Abuja slug it out with News Agency of Nigeria NAN while Kiss FM will confront Nigerian Info.

Oboh said two giant trophies, medals and prize money will be won and expressed the association’s appreciation to Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh for his sponsorship of the 5-Aside football tourney.

According to Oboh, the finals of the football event will be decided on November 23, while the table tennis and Draught event will be concluded this Saturday.(18/11/17)

Also speaking, the FCT SWAN chairman, Kayode Adeniyi said the National President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, donated a trophy to be competed for in honour of late Abuja based veteran sports writer, Ramsey Ugele and said the body will continue to play its role towards the development of sports in the capital territory and the nation at large.

The FCT Acting Director of Sports, Chief Mrs Dilichukwu Onyedinma on her part, said journalists in FCT should continue to do their job without fear or favour as this has always endeared them to her.

Onyedinma said that the members should see the week as an avenue to help developed their mental and physical well being.