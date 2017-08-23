Ahead Anambra Guber Poll: 50 defect to APGA in Nri

NRI – No fewer than 50 persons have voluntarily defected from other parties to All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nri Anaocha local Government Area of Anambra State.

The political defection was facilitated by the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Grassroots Mobilisation and Enlightenment, Sir Anthony Ugorji, who is an indigene of the area.

The defectors from different political parties were received by APGA stakeholders and party faithful at Mr Ugorji residence.

Present at the event include the APGA State Chairman, Chief Norbert Obi, the Transition Chairman Anaocha Local Government, Mr Ikeobi Ejiofor, APGA Chairman Anaocha LG, Mr Ndubisi Obiadi and other party faithful.

Receiving the decamped, the APGA State Chairman, Chief Norbert Obi, described “APGA as the only national party that protects the interest of Igbos”.

Chief Obi said that their decision to join the party was commendable as the party according to him has recorded laudable projects that have transformed the state positively.

Chief Obi listed some of the achievements of AGPA government to include prompt payment of salaries, payment of pensions and gratuities, as well many development projects undertaken at community levels.

He assured them of the opportunities in the party they stand to benefit, which according to him would enhance their standards of living.

Ugorji then commended the decamped for their bold decision stressing that APGA is prepared to win the election.

He said that the success recorded during the primary is an indication that the party is prepared for the election. “The people of Anaocha will deliver Governor Obiano for second time’’.

One of who joined the party, Barr Dumaka Joseph explained that their decision to join APGA was because of Governor Obiano’s achievements over the last three years and to also ensure continuity in developing the state.