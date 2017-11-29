Agbakoba, Duke, Ishiaku Rabiu, Utomi, others float Political Movement

Ahead of the 2019 elections and especially in view of what was termed as “the subsisting divisive and corrupt politics in the country”, prominent political leaders of thought and frontline activists in the country met in Abuja on Tuesday to initiate what they tagged National Intervention Movement, NIM expected to transform into the “Third Force” in the political scheme of country.

The political gladiators who met under auspices of the Nigeria Political Summit Group, NPSG, a non partisan, inclusive national democratic pan Nigerian platform facilitating national political cohesion among new brand of leadership of conscience for Nigeria announced a major national political Intervention towards reggiging Nigeria political system in 2019, once and for all.

According to the communique issued at the end of the parley in Abuja on Tuesday and signed by the Convener of the NationalNPSG, Sir Olawale Okunniyi on behalf of the group, the new Movement resolved to massively mobilize credible stakeholders across entire country, especially the Nigerian Youths both Females and Males, towards a major political system change in the country within the shortest possible period

The Inaugural Meeting which was attended by a cross section of new brand of aspiring Leaders from across the six geo Political zones of Nigeria is expected to immediately move to consolidate its resolutions at a national retreat scheduled to hold next month some where in the northern part of the country before convening a major National political Summit anticipated to hold in the first quarter of 2018

At the end of its deliberations, the inaugural closed door roundtable close door Consultation constituted a 19 member Steering Committee to pilot the agenda and resolve of Movement into a major National political Summit, where the Movement will be formally launched. Members of the Steering Committee include;

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN

Dr Jhalil Tafawa Balewa

Prof Pat Utomi

Alhaji Rabiu Ishiaku Rabiu

Mr Donald Duke

Senator Ghada Abubakar

Dr Mrs Kemi Jorge

Hajia Ramatu Dalhatu Musa

Mr Frank Nweke Jnr

Prof Jibo Ibrahim

Comrade Isah Aremu

Dr Emeka Okengwu

Dr Olubunmi Usim Wilson

Dr Eugene Enahoro

Hajia Khairat Animashaun

Hajia Mary Manso

Two Reps of the Leadership of the organised Labour

Sir Olawale Okunniyi – Head of Secretariat

According to the Conveners, this novel political intervention by the NPSG is geared towards mobilizing resourceful new brand of leaders in the country to join hands with a select team of the country’s leading lights and credible Political leaders in building a formidable momentum towards bringing about a popularly desired new Nigeria.