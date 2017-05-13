Afrinvest MD Charges AUN Graduates On Hardwork, Integrity

YOLA – By Akeem Oyetunji

The newly graduated students of American University of Nigeria (AUN) have been enjoined to continue to display hardwork, integrity and openness as they go into the world.

Mr Ike Chioke, an investment banker of over 25 years and Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited gave the advice on Saturday, while delivering the 9th Commencement (Graduation) Lecture of the University held in Yola.

The Commencement Speaker, who spoke on the theme: “Character, Values And Leadership: Lessons From My Life Journey”, advised the Class of 2017 to draw lessons from his experiences in life which he narrated passionately.

According to him, “The main takeaway from this experience is that at one point or the other in your life, there will be problems which may seem insurmountable but you have to be forthcoming about these problems and earn the trust of all stakeholders involved. “Key to earning this trust is displaying integrity and openness. Encourage yourself with your success stories and vow to learn from your mistakes.

“I have taken these lessons and gone full circle in my life journey – from unprecedented success through some unimaginable failure and back again. But for you, what does the world outside this ivory tower hold?

“You will leave here today, armed with your freshly printed first class or 2:1 or 2:2 or even third class certificates. Some of you already know what you intend to do, others are yet on a voyage of discovery.

“Even so, always remember that building a career in the arena of life is a marathon not a sprint. As such there will be many ups as well as many downs. The important thing is to remain focused and committed and keep moving.”

Mr Chioke advised further, “Think of your certificate as a ticket to enter the stadium to watch a football match. The first time you enter, you will notice that you are seated in the popular side of the stadium directly under the midday sun. Those are the toughest seats and that is where life will test you.

“Your task is to continue to build on your character, focus on your goals and sustain your values as earn the right to get a seat under the under the covered stand.

“With hard work and a bit of luck, you may one day find yourself able to buy a ticket in the air conditioned VIP section of the stadium. Even so, that might not be enough.

“At some point you may ask yourself, how do I move from being a spectator to the owner of the stadium. It is at that point you know you are ready to make your own mark in the annals of time.”

Speaking earlier, the Interim President of AUN, Prof LeGene Quesenberry, thanked the parents of the graduands for believing in the University in the face of security challenges when the students gained admissions into AUN four years ago.

“We congratulate your parents, you have made it.

“We teach you to be independent and to be problems solver.

“As you graduate, remember AUN mission is to produce graduates who are community developers,” Prof Quesenberry charged.

The Founder of AUN and former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, witnessed the Commencement ceremony which saw about 103 being awarded First Degrees, two awarded Post Graduate Diploma and one person recieved Masters degree.

Three Speakers from the Class of 2017 shared their experiences on campus with the guests, submitting that AUN thought them to always solve problems and contribute to the community.

American University of Nigeria is Africa’s first “Development” University.