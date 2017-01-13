Afcon 2019: Super Eagles Draw Libya, Seychelles, South Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn alongside eternal rivals, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in the qualifiers for the 2019 African Nations Cup.
The Gernot Rohr-led team must finish top of their group in order to guarantee their spot in Cameroon.
The winners of each group will go through to the finals, while the top three runners-up will also make be in Cameroon in 2019.
The pool phase of the qualifiers is set to start in June.
Bafana beat Nigeria to top spot in the qualifiers for the 2015 tournament in Equatorial Guinea.
Meanwhile, a preliminary round will be played in March where a winner will be decided in ties between Sao Tome and Principe vs Madagascar, Comoros vs Mauritius and Djibouti vs South Sudan.
The three winners will join the group stages in June.
THE POOLS
Group A
Senegal
Equatorial Guinea
Sudan
Sao Tome e Principe or Madagascar
Group B
Cameroon
Morocco
Malawi
Comoros or Mauritius
Group C
Mali
Gabon
Burundi
Djibouti or South Sudan
Group D
Algeria
Togo
Benin
Gambia
Group E
Nigeria
South Africa
Libya
Seychelles
Group F
Ghana
Ethiopia
Sierra Leone
Kenya
Group G
DR Congo
Congo-Brazzaville
Zimbabwe
Liberia
Group H
Ivory Coast
Guinea
Central African Republic
Rwanda
Group I
Burkina Faso
Angola
Botswana
Mauritania
Group J
Tunisia
Egypt
Niger
Swaziland
Group K
Zambia
Mozambique
Guinea-Bissau
Namibia
Group L
Cape Verde
Uganda
Tanzania
Lesotho.
The EagleOnline – www.theeagleonline.com