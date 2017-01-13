Afcon 2019: Super Eagles Draw Libya, Seychelles, South Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn alongside eternal rivals, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in the qualifiers for the 2019 African Nations Cup.

The Gernot Rohr-led team must finish top of their group in order to guarantee their spot in Cameroon.

The winners of each group will go through to the finals, while the top three runners-up will also make be in Cameroon in 2019.

The pool phase of the qualifiers is set to start in June.

Bafana beat Nigeria to top spot in the qualifiers for the 2015 tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

Meanwhile, a preliminary round will be played in March where a winner will be decided in ties between Sao Tome and Principe vs Madagascar, Comoros vs Mauritius and Djibouti vs South Sudan.

The three winners will join the group stages in June.

THE POOLS

Group A

Senegal

Equatorial Guinea

Sudan

Sao Tome e Principe or Madagascar

Group B

Cameroon

Morocco

Malawi

Comoros or Mauritius

Group C

Mali

Gabon

Burundi

Djibouti or South Sudan

Group D

Algeria

Togo

Benin

Gambia

Group E

Nigeria

South Africa

Libya

Seychelles

Group F

Ghana

Ethiopia

Sierra Leone

Kenya

Group G

DR Congo

Congo-Brazzaville

Zimbabwe

Liberia

Group H

Ivory Coast

Guinea

Central African Republic

Rwanda

Group I

Burkina Faso

Angola

Botswana

Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia

Egypt

Niger

Swaziland

Group K

Zambia

Mozambique

Guinea-Bissau

Namibia

Group L

Cape Verde

Uganda

Tanzania

Lesotho.

