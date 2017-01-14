Afcon 2017: Guinea-Bissau Shock Host Gabon

Debutants and shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau stunned hosts Gabon by pulling off a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Juary Soares scored the equaliser for the Wild Dogs with a diving header from a free-kick in the 90th minute.

Gabon had taken the lead on 52 minutes when superstar Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned in Denis Bouanga’s cross-shot.

Home fans jeered loudly at the end, making their discontent evident.

But the draw was no more than a spirited Guinea-Bissau side deserved as they frustrated their opponents throughout and took their chance to continue what has been a fairytale run in getting to the finals.

Few predicted they would take anything from their group games at the tournament but they arguably looked the more dangerous side in a game that only livened up after half-time.

While Aubaemyang showed his predatory instincts to finish off Bouanga’s ball across the face of the box, the Dortmund striker was less clinical when he volleyed over on 69 minutes.

It would have doubled Gabon’s lead and might have ended Guinea-Bissau’s resistance. Instead, they fought back and began to impose themselves on the game.

A clear chance came on 83 minutes but substitute Frederic Mendy headed straight at goalkeeper Didier Ovono and it seemed they would have to be content with a brave defeat.

But when they won another free-kick, Soares connected brilliantly to send his side into raptures.

In the group’s later game, Burkina Faso drew 1-1 with Cameroon.

