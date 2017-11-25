Adewole commiserates with MHWUN

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has commiserated with the Executive and members of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), on the death of their members on an auto-crash along Kano- Kaduna express way yesterday.

Reacting to the media report of the accident quoting the chairman of the Union, Professor Adewole expressed deep shock at the unfortunate incident.

He prayed for the families of the deceased that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the lost and quick recovery for the injured.

The Minister has directed the management of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Chika, Zaria where the injured are receiving treatment to provide maximum care and refer to him if help is needed in any area.

He prayed for the entire members of the MHWUN for God’s protection, comfort and that such would not happen in their midst again.