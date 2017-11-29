Adeosun suspends DG SEC, 2 others

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has suspended the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir H. Gwarzo, from Office, to allow for an unhindered investigation of several allegations of financial impropriety leveled against the Director-General.

The suspension is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406.

A statement by the ministry says the Minister has also set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate and determine the culpability of the Director-General.

She has directed the suspended SEC Director-General to immediately handover to the most senior officer at the Commission, pending the conclusion of investigation by the API.

Also suspended are two management staff of the Commission – Mr. Abdulsalam Naif Habu, Head of Media Division and Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh, Head of Legal Department – who have been alleged to engage in financial impropriety in the Commission.