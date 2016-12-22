Adegboruwa Writes Senate, AGF, Demands Information On Magu

Eminent Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has written two separate letters to the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mahmud Malami, SAN, for information in respect of the rejection of confirmation of Mr Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In the letter to the Senate President, Mr. Adegboruwa is demanding an official clarification of the position of the Senate, on the request of the President, for the confirmation of Magu as EFCC Chairman, he is also demanding for the votes and proceeding of the Senate of December 15, 2017, when the Senate declined to confirm Magu and all other communications on the matter.

In the letter to the Attorney-General, Mr Adegboruwa is demanding for a confirmation of the present status of Mr Magu in relation to the EFCC, as to whether he occupies any position as an operative, an officer, acting or substantive chairman, of the EFCC and also to know the present head of the Commission.

Mr Adegboruwa stated that both applications were made under Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, which guarantees the right of any citizen, to have access to or request information from any public official, on any matter. Mr. Adegboruwa stated further that he expects to receive their responses after seven days of the receipt of his applications, as stated under section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act.

The two letters are reproduced below for your kind confirmation:

“Our Ref: A&C/RC/L- 07/12/2016

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The President,

The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

National Assembly Complex,

Federal Capital Territory,

Abuja.

Dear Sir,

RE: REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON MR IBRAHIM MUSTAPHA MAGU

The above matter refers. I am a Nigerian citizen, a legal practitioner, a human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner. I hereby do humbly apply, pursuant to section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, for the following:

1. The decision of the Senate in relation to the request of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the confirmation of Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission;

2. The Votes and Proceedings of the Senate for Thursday, December 15, 2016, in relation to (1) above; and

3. Any other communication or information concerning or relevant to the above.

Under and by virtue of section 4 (1) of the Freedom of Information Act, I am entitled to your kind response to this request after seven days of your receipt of this application.

While thanking you for your kind and positive consideration, please accept the best assurances of my warmest regards, always.

Yours faithfully,

EBUN-OLU ADEGBORUWA, ESQ.

Our Ref: A&C/RC/L- 08/12/2016

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation,

The Honourable Attorney-General’s Chambers,

Federal Ministry of Justice,

Federal Secretariat,

Federal Capital Territory,

Abuja.

Dear Sir,

RE: REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON THE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION

The above matter refers. I am a Nigerian citizen, a legal practitioner, a human rights activist and a pro-democracy campaigner. I hereby do humbly apply, pursuant to section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, for the following:

1. The current status of the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as to the position of its Chairman, acting or substantive, especially in relation to the decision of the Senate, on the request of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the confirmation of Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, as Chairman of the said Commission;

2. The current status of Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, as to whether he occupies any position therein, as an operative, officer, acting or substantive Chairman, of the said Commission; and

3. Any other communication or information concerning or relevant to the above.

Under and by virtue of section 4 (1) of the Freedom of Information Act, I am entitled to your kind response to this request after seven days of your receipt of this application.

While thanking you for your kind and positive consideration, please accept the best assurances of my warmest regards, always.

Yours faithfully,

EBUN-OLU ADEGBORUWA, ESQ.”

Thank you.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Esq.,

Lekki, Lagos.

21-12-2016