Latest News
Home » News » Acting President Osinbajo Signs 7 Bills Into Laws

Acting President Osinbajo Signs 7 Bills Into Laws

yemi osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has assented to seven bills passed by the National Assembly.

The bills, which include Oath (Amendment) Act 2017, Defence Space Administration Act and Veterinary Surgeons (Amendment) Act), have now become Nigerian laws.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, confirmed Osinbajo’s endorsement of the bills.

Other bills signed by Osinbajo were the National Film and Video Censors Boad, Pension Rights of Judges, Nigerian Institute of Social Science (Establishment ACT and Mortgage Institutions Amendment Act.

Enang said the Acts, other than the Defence Space Administration Act and Institute of Soil Science Act, are mainly Amendments to the Principal Act and they are intended to bring the Acts in conformity with current realities.

ALSO READ  Judicial Derobing Of Professor Jega- Emmanuel Onwubiko

Osinbajo has been acting for President Muhammadu Buhari since 19 January, almost a month today.

President Buhari, who is in London, partially on medical vacation, was initially intended to resume on February 6, but he asked for an indefinite extension to enable him get the results of some medical tests from his doctors.

The Eagle Online

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
Yobe yet to register for Federation Cup

As this year’s Men and Women Federation Cup competitions set to commence with the State preliminaries this weekend, only Yobe...

Close