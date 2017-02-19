Acting President Osinbajo Signs 7 Bills Into Laws

Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has assented to seven bills passed by the National Assembly.

The bills, which include Oath (Amendment) Act 2017, Defence Space Administration Act and Veterinary Surgeons (Amendment) Act), have now become Nigerian laws.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, confirmed Osinbajo’s endorsement of the bills.

Other bills signed by Osinbajo were the National Film and Video Censors Boad, Pension Rights of Judges, Nigerian Institute of Social Science (Establishment ACT and Mortgage Institutions Amendment Act.

Enang said the Acts, other than the Defence Space Administration Act and Institute of Soil Science Act, are mainly Amendments to the Principal Act and they are intended to bring the Acts in conformity with current realities.

Osinbajo has been acting for President Muhammadu Buhari since 19 January, almost a month today.

President Buhari, who is in London, partially on medical vacation, was initially intended to resume on February 6, but he asked for an indefinite extension to enable him get the results of some medical tests from his doctors.

