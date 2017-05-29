ABS FC to unveil 5 years PUMA sponsorship deal

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mr. Amaju Pinnick and the Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko will be special guests of Honour at the official launch of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, new kit in partnership with PUMA.

According to a statement by the club on Monday in Ilorin, signed its Chairman, Mr Seni Saraki, the event is scheduled for the Palms Mall, Ilorin on Thursday, June 1, beginning from 2pm.

Other top government functionaries, football stakeholders are also expected to grace the ceremony.

The statement said that as part of their commitment to grow and develop sports in Nigeria, PUMA the global Sports lifestyle Brand, through their official Franchisee in Nigeria, Persianas Retail Ltd, will be partnering with ABSFC, to kit and sponsor the team for a period of 5 years.

This according to Saraki is the first of its kind partnership that represents the biggest football Kit sponsorship in the history of the Nigerian Football league and will see ABSFC and PUMA working together to expand the profile of Nigerian football over the course of this partnership.

The statement explained that a partnership with PUMA aligns with the club’s vision for where the club is right now, and where they will be in the future.

Saraki explained that PUMA is known for delivering top level results whilst being innovative, and this is what ABS Ilorin symbolises.