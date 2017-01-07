ABS FC players undergo medicals ahead new NPFL season

Players of newly promoted Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, have undergone medicals ahead of 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which kick off on Jan. 14.

The medical was conducted under the close supervision of the club’s team doctor, Olusegun Osasona.

According to Dr. Osasona the medical was conducted in line with the club’s readiness to align with international best practices and as provided by the League Management Company (LMC) condition for registration.

The players underwent tests such as heart, electrocardiograph, cardiovascular system, ECG, Echocardiography, Musculoskeletal system among others.

Speaking after his medical, Lukman Karatu, said he is delighted to have scaled through the medical procedures.

“It is a wonderful experience for me, if I see any of what have gone through here anywhere in the world in the future it won’t be a new thing to me.

“ABS has exposed to me to an International best practice” Karatu said.

The Saraki Boys are currently finalizing their preparations for the new season in Lokoja where they are camping and playing friendly matches.

The Ilorin based side defeated a Lokoja based team Federal Medical Centre Football Club (FMC FC) 5-0 on Thursday in Lokoja in one of their tune-up matches before the season kicks off.