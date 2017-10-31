Abductors of Gombe Nurse demand N10m ransom

GOMBE – Abductors of Mr Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse working at a cottage hospital in Dadin- Kowa town of Gombe State are demanding for N10million ransom, daughter of the victim, Miss Mary Ephraim disclosed on Tuesday.

The 18-year old daughter disclosed this to newsmen in Dadin-Kowa town of Yamaltu-Deba Local Government area on Tuesday.

The daughter who sustained a machete cut on her head during the attack, told newsmen in Dadinkowa that the kidnappers called around 7am Tuesday and stated their demand.

She said the kidnappers threatened to kill her father if the ransom was not paid.

According to Mary, when the kidnappers came, they seized her telephone and that of father and mother, but later decided to leave behind that of her father, saying they will communicate with them (family) through it.

Contacted for comments on the request of the abductors, Police Public Relations Officer, Gombe Command, Mary Mallum, told NAN that they were not aware of the development

Gombe state Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, had on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of the nurse, saying Ajuji was taken away from his home in Dadinkowa at about 3.30 a.m

He said the hoodlums, about seven in number, brandished locally manufactured guns.

He said that the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), in collaboration with agents from the Department of State Security, as well as members of a vigilante group operating in the area, had stormed the surrounding bush in search of the criminals.