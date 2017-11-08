74-year-old in court over alleged N22.6m fraud

A 74-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Evbota, who allegedly defrauded a paint manufacturing company of N22.6 million, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Evbota, whose residential address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and issuance of dud cheque.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, said that the accused committed the offences between January and December 2009 at the Berger Paint Nigeria Plc, 102 Oba Akran Ave., Ikeja Industrial Estate, Lagos.

Mameh said that the accused obtained various paints valued at N22.6 million from the company under the pretext of selling the products and remitting the proceeds to the company’s account, which he failed to do.

The prosecutor said that the paints allegedly obtained by the accused belonged to Berger Paint Nigeria Plc.

Mameh also told the court that the accused had intent to defraud, thereby issued a GT Bank cheque worth N22.6 million, which was dishonoured on presentation due to insufficient funds in his account.

According to him, the offence contravened Sections 287 (7) and 314 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He said that the offence also contravened Section 1 (b) and (I) of Dishourned Cheque Offences Act, Cap 102, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Komolafe, granted the accused bail of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

Komolafe said that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

She then adjourned the case until Dec. 7 for mention.