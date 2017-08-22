6, 455 Senior Police Officers Promoted

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior Police Officers contained in a recommendation from the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

Also, the Commission has also returned to the Inspector General of Police all recommendations pertaining to special promotions as its Special Committee investigating the issues arising from it has since began sitting, Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations said.

A breakdown of the new promotions shows that CP. Hilda Ibifuro –Harrison was promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) while two Deputy Commissioners of Police, Ajani Olasupo Babatunde and Olukola Taira Shina were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

Forty-seven Superintendents of Police were elevated to Chief Superintendents of Police and 498 Deputy Superintendents of Police promoted to the next rank of Superintendents of Police.

Also, 5,907 Inspectors were also promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP11. Mohimi D. Edgal and Aji Ali Janga, deputy Commissioners of Police were appointed acting Commissioners of Police.

The promotions and other decisions of the Commission, signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Sir. Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, will be conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.