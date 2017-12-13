5 dead in Malaysia nursing home fire

Five people died after a fire broke out in a nursing home outside the Malaysian capital on Wednesday, officials said.
Four of the victims were residents in their 60s and 70s, and the fifth was reportedly a 25-year-old Pakistani caretaker.
The incident occurred in Kajang, about 25 kilometres south-east of Kuala Lumpur.
“The two-storey nursing home was not registered, and officials were not aware that the bungalow was operating as such,’’ Lai Wa Chong, a local municipal official, told newsmen.
The official added that the fire department could not vouch for the safety of the home as it lacked a proper license.
Report said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
