4 Nigerian lifters qualify for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Four Nigerian weightlifters have qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games scheduled for Gold Coast in Australia, an official of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) said on Monday.

NWF Secretary-General, Umar Lambu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the lifters qualified following their performance at the recent African Junior Championships in Uganda.

Lambu named the lifters as Monica Uweh, Fatima Yakubu, Michael Anyalechi and Favour Agboro, and added that the qualification was good for Nigeria.

He said their performance had also led to an improvement in their ranking.

“The October Commonwealth Ranking puts Uweh in the ninth position in the women’s 48kg category, while Yakubu is ranked 12th in the women’s 53kg category.

“Anyalechi is ranked seventh in the men’s 85kg category, while Agboro is ranked 16th in the men’s 62kg category,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Nigerian lifters won a total of 18 medals — 13 gold, four silver and one bronze — at the championships in Uganda.