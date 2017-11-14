35-year-old man bags 3-year jail term for raping daughter

JOS – A Jos Upper Area Court, sitting at Kasuwan Nama, on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old businessman, Hamza Abubakar, to three-year jail term for raping his nine-year-old daughter.

The judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, convicted Abubakar, as he pleaded guilty to the three-count charge leveled against him.

The judge, who sentenced Abubakar without an option of fine, said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 157 of Plateau Criminal Procedure Law.

According to the judge, the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr E. Edwin, told the court that the case was transferred from the Bukuru Police “B” Division to the State Criminal Investigative Department.

He told the court that the convict lured his nine-year-old daughter into his second wife’s room, and had carnal knowledge of her.

He said that the convict threatened to kill his daughter if she disclosed what happened.

The prosecutor said the offences of incest, rape and criminal intimidation, contravened Sections 390, 283 and 397 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)