32 Lads Rally for NNPC Under-16 Tennis Tournament

A total of 32 boys from six states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are competing in the 1stedition of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC/IBB Golf and Country Club Under-16 Tennis Tournament which served-off in Abuja on Thursday.

The three day tournament which comes to a climax this weekend also has players from Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Nassarawa and Plateau.

Serving off the tournament at the tennis court of the IBB golf club, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru who was represented by Mr. Samson Makoji, General Manager in charge of External Relations said the tourney is a testament to the Corporation’s youth empowerment agenda.

‘’NNPC does so many positive things within and around the country, we are not only in the business of exploration and production of hydrocarbon but we are also interested in giving back to the society and the development of our youth,’’ he said.

Makoji assured said the Corporation as always would continue to work with relevant stakeholders like the leadership of the IBB golf club to ensure that youth tournaments like the Under-17 competition are sustained on long term basis.

Chief Tom Nwakalo-Imu Captain of the tennis section of the IBB golf club said the leadership of the club would remain grateful to the NNPC for coming to its rescue.

‘’We decided to partner with NNPC because of its pedigree in youth development and high level of corporate social responsibility. We are delighted to have NNPC on board and we hope the lads would make Nigeria and NNPC prod in future,’’ he said.

Similar sentiment was echoed by erstwhile national tennis player and Vice-Captain of the IBB golf club tennis section, Anne Abimiku who paid tribute to NNPC for the bold effort at resurrection of tennis in Nigeria.