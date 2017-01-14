3 Soldiers Killed, 27 Injured As Boko Haram Attacks Troops

No fewer than three soldiers paid the supreme price on Friday when Boko Haram terrorists launched attacks on troops of 119 Battalion and 133 Special Forces Battalion of 7 Brigade on Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State.

In the course of the encounter, 27 soldiers also sustained various degrees of injuries.

The bodies of the gallant soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated for treatment.

The troops with the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance planes however death a decisive blow on the terrorists, killing 10 of them.

Brig Gen Sani Usman, Army spokesperson said, the resilient troops repelled the incursion and in the process killed 10 insurgents and wounded several others.

“They recovered, 1 Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) Gun, with 67 rounds of ammunition, 1 AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, 2 AK-Rifle top covers and 3 Dane Guns with 1 cartridge.

“Others include, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube with 3 bombs, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade charger and smoke grenade, 1 Hand Held (HH) Motorola Radio an antenna, 1 copy of Holy Quran and Boko Haram terrorists flag,” he said.

Usman assured that troops have continued to trailed those terrorists that escaped with gunshot wounds.

They have also intensified vigilance and high level of alertness and making concerted efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorists in various nooks and crannies.