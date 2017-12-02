2018 World Cup preparations: CAF Grants African Reps $500,000

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it would grant financial subsidy of $500,000 (about N175 million) to all five African representatives at the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The continental football governing body said the decision was taken by its Executive Committee and other stakeholders on the sidelines of the 2018 FIFA World Cup draws in Moscow on Friday.

“At its last meeting held on Nov. 16 in Rabat, Morocco the CAF Executive Committee decided to set up an ad hoc committee chaired by the CAF First Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“The committee was told to map out a kind of support to be provided to African representatives to the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

“The committee, which has CAF Executive Committee member Kalusha Bwalya and presidents of the Football Associations of the five qualified countries as members, met in Moscow, Russia on the sidelines of Friday’s draw for the FIFA World Cup finals.

“At the meeting, it was decided that CAF will grant a financial subsidy of $500,000 to each of the five African teams.

“The financial package will be used mainly to strengthen and improve the technical supervision of each team.

“In addition, CAF will provide each African representative with `fieldwiz’ equipment, a technological device and physical performance measuring tool for outdoor team sports players,” the continental football body said in a statement on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five African representatives at the FIFA World Cup in Russia are Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal.