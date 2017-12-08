2017 Oyo SWAN Week: 9 Teams For Football Game

Nine teams will slug it out in the 2017 SWAN Week football game of the week-long sporting activities of the sports writers in Oyo state.

The opening match will see BCOS and IBR radio trading tackles. Four other matches will be played in the day one of the 5-aside game aimed at bringing sport writers under one atmosphere to bond together.

The second match will see one of the invited team from the governor’s press crew Aghoc play NTA. Inspiration and Information also have date while another invited side Correspondents takes on Naija FM.

The clash Tribune And Bcos who are scheduled to play two games on day one complete the day one.

Four teams will qualify from the two groups and advance to the Semi finals with the two teams from the stage advancing to the ground finale slated for 15th of DEC.

Other events will include Table Tennis. Tug of War as event to be competed for but Wednesday 13th December will see the sport writers fraternize with other professionals in keep fit exercise in conjunction with the Oyo state sport council.