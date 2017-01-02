2017 ‘ll Present Limitless Opportunities For Lagosians -Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday morning expressed optimism that the New Year will present limitless opportunities and true happiness for all residents

Governor Ambode, who addressed a mamooth crowd at the grand finale of the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta held at the Bar Beach front in Victoria Island to usher in the New Year, restated his commitment to roll out programmes and policies that will further showcase the progress the State has made so far.

“Our vision remains the same: to create a smart mega city where business and creative opportunity abound; where physical and social amenities are world class; and where lives and property are safe and secured.”

Governor Ambode while alluding to the fact that 2017 is significant as Lagos would mark its 50th Anniversary since its creation, said the State is exceptionally blessed with human and capital resources, which he said his administration will continue to explore to make life more comfortable for the people.

“Welcome to 2017, our anniversary year where Lagos is 50. Lagos, the smallest, the oldest, the richest, most populous and most prosperous State in Nigeria.

“We are undoubtedly the world’s largest and most celebrated black city state. But we also recognize the need to reflect and be strategic and this is why our approach to governance has been low in hype and flop but high in performance by keeping our promises to you at all times. We promise not to dissapoint you in this New Year,” he said.

He said the One Lagos Fiesta which ran from December 24, 2016 to January 1, 2017 was expanded to celebrate the inclusiveness and diversity of the State across the five locations including Ikorodu, Badagry, Agege, Lagos Island and Epe.

Governor Ambode also said that in recognition of the fact that the youth represent the symbol of the State’s verve and vitality, his administration will provided more platforms of opportunities in 2017.

“Let me personally urge you to take advantage of the various events in this year’s tourism calendar to showcase your skills and talent,” he said.

This year’s One Lagos Fiesta featured a talent hunt show christened ‘Lagos Got Talent’, with youths across the five locations showcasing their talents and skills in the areas of dance, rap, comedy and drama.

At the keenly contested finale held at the Bar Beach, Master Ogunlaja Ahmed aka Mr. Dollar from Epe Division emerged the overall winner with Blessing Akiote (Agege) and Flexible Twist emerging second and third respectively.

The winners were presented with mouth watering prizes while they were privileged to take photographs with the Governor and top dignitaries including Senator Solomon Olamilekan, Senator Ganiyu Solomon and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Artistes who lit up the state with scintillating performances include King Sunny Ade, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Dr. SID, Humblesmith, Vector, CDQ, among many others, while fireworks were on display to usher in the New Year.