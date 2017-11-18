16 Killer Ways to Last Longer in Bed Naturally for Men & Women

Are you having a hard time holding on whilst having sex? It is no fun for your partner when it all ends too early. However, if you believe popular media, you may think that sex should last for half of an hour or even more. Many men self-conscious about finishing too soon, as everything from those Hollywood movies to magazines has led them to believe that women lover extended sex sessions. However, according to some prestigious researches, the average man lasts two minutes or less. If you are looking for killer ways to last longer in bed naturally, then here VKool.com reveals to you top everyday tips and foreplay tips to hold that orgasm back for longer.

1. Kiss Like A Teenager

Remember when you were a teenager, and would make out for many hours on couch? If you actually want to know ways to last longer in bed, then begin by spending more time on kissing. Let your lips and hands explore your partner’s body. Take turns kissing and being kissed.

2. Massage

One of the most difficult parts about squeezing sex into such a busy life is making the transition for your daily life to the erotic zone. In fact, the absolute manner to de-stress and turn both yourself and your partner on is through massage. It is necessary for you to learn how to offer satisfying, deep massage at home and take about 5-10 minutes for exchanging massage before starting the intercourse. This way, you will encourage yourself and your partner as well to breathe deeply and relax well. A great back massage and foot massage or butt massage could prime your body for more comfort and pleasure. Fact is, each minute of massaging will be a perfect tool for people who want to know ways to last longer in bed.

3. Take Turns

When it comes to ways to last longer in bed for men and women, the golden rule is to take turns. A lot of couples have sex in such a constant give-and-take pleasure mode. That means they touch their partner at the same time when they are touched, rushing towards the complete line together. Thus, from now, to last longer in bed, you had better take turns, then your sex will be more satisfying and last longer. To put in simple words, taking turns means being the Giver and Receiver. When being a giver, your task is to relax and receive as much as pleasure as you could. When being a receiver, your task is to lavish the partner with pleasure. You should learn proper ways to use the hands to please your partner and take him/her on the journey of arousal.

4. Control The Surrounding

Fact is, having sex in such a comfortable place where you and your partner will not feel overexcited will help you last longer. Avoid anything which is too exciting such as public sex. If you feel relax in the bed, then you should stick to the bedroom till you can take control of your orgasms.

5. Let The Women Climb On Top

If you are a man, then let your woman climb on top. That way, your penis will be less stimulated. Also, ask her to go slowly because fast and long thrusting is really hazardous to the endurance of a man. You may also need to try entering your lover and not moving for a few minutes in order to acclimatize your own dick to the feeling of her wet, warm insides.

6. Start-Stop Technique

With this technique, as a man, you will have your woman stimulate till you feel nearing orgasm, and then ask her to immediately stop. Once your sexual tension stops, even within just 15 seconds, then have her to continue. By this way, you will be able to last longer in bed.

7. Breathe From Your Belly

Deep breathing correlates with ejaculation; thus, breathe deeply and slowly to allow you to reduce the anxiety and stress. Try breathing so that your own belly rises before the chest does. You had better try it whilst practising the start-stop and squeeze techniques. The yoga-style breathing tip might help, too.

8. Study The Kama Sutra

There is a technique mentioned in the Kama Sutra can help you last longer in bed. With this technique, you will start slowly with no more than one “in/out” stroke every three seconds. Then, you build more strokes slowly over the intercourse of about 4-5 minutes, till you move one stroke each second. If you feel as if you are going to come, stop and hold yourself inside your partner till you feels in control again. After that, you start the whole process again.

9. Get Out Of Your Head

The anxiety during intercourse is the top killer of sustaining an erection. The advice is to shift your thinking to a more confident level, instead of the worried one. When you start to feel stress, the strategy is to stop, and take a deep breath before focusing on how things are within the body. Just eliminate negative thoughts and pay attention into your own body and your feelings because your feelings will produce you.

10. Try New Sex Positions

In reality, some specific sex positions could stimulate you faster and make you orgasm faster than others and some positions could help you last longer in bed. The missionary position is safe, yet some unconventional ones might help you experience great sex. However, you will never know what works till you really try.

11. Ejaculatory Muscle Control

Have you asked yourself that what physically causes you to ejaculate? There is an important muscle that takes control of your ejaculation. When this muscle is in the relaxed state, it is physically impossible for you to ejaculate. It is called PC muscle and is responsible for releasing seaman during your ejaculation. In order to know control your ejaculation effectively, you need to learn how to control PC muscle well. However, this is not as easy as it sounds because this muscle is considered as one of the hardest muscle to control. If you practice some specific exercises regularly, then you control it well.

Though it might take up to 4 weeks to achieve the positive results and it might be one of advanced skills that not many men know, once this gets into its place, you will easily become a master in sex skills.

12. Control Mental Health And Confidence

In the old days, premature ejaculation was thought to be linked to mental problems and men with premature ejaculation were often prescribed with psychiatrists or hypnotherapy. This did not work well, as you guess.

While premature ejaculation is basically physical, that does not mean the mental side of it is not crucial. Yes, it is. The way you manage your own thoughts, concentration, and confidence levels during the intercourse could sabotage your efforts to last longer in bed.

13. Masturbate More Often

In order to know how to last longer in bed, it is necessary for you to masturbate more often and get more in touch with your own sexual response. When you stimulate yourself, just simply stop yourself before you reach the point of no return. For example, on a scale of 1-10, with the orgasm being a 10, you stop yourself at an around an 8. Remember to give yourself time for calming down, then start to stimulate yourself back up the scale again. Do this many times till you can take control of your sexual release.

14. Learn Cool Down Methods

Whether you have premature ejaculation or not, it is still a good idea to know several cool down methods which you could practice in case you begin to lose your control and find yourself going to the point of no return. There are a lot of tips to cool down your system and help you last longer in bed that you could learn. Some of the most unique ones are revealed in the new revolutionary sex guide for men – male enhancement coach.

15. Change Things Up

What is the best thing to do when you are getting close to the point of no return? The advice is to alter your speed. As a man, you should try teasing your partner, take your dick out and rub its head sensually up and down between her labia. The female vaginas have a lot of nerve endings clustered in the lower portion of their vaginal canal, therefore, this action will be great for her to experience.

16. Squeeze

According to some sexologists, there are 3 areas of the penis where applying pressure or squeezing could help a guy sustain or maintain an erection. The first: make a tight ring with your index finger as well as thumb around the base of penis when it is erected, thereby stimulating a penile ring. This could help a guy keep the blood flow to the engorged dick. The second: apply a proper pressure on the underside of your penis’s head. That is exactly a hot spot of most men, densely packed with nerves. The last: press on the “perineum,” or the spot between the base of testicles and the anus.

This “15 ways to last longer in bed naturally for men and women” writing has uncovered the best tips and tricks for both men and women to become masters of sex and satisfy their partner in bed. If you have any comment on any aspect of this article or any other tips forsexual health in VKool, feel free to drop your ideas below this post and we will respond all soon.

Culled from VKool.com