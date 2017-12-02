For 15 years, Buhari could not go to US, says Atiku

Former Nigeria’s Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said that it was not his fault that he could not travel to the United States of America, saying the Embassy has refused to grant him visa.

Reacting to accusation that he has been avoiding going to the US to evade arrest, Atiku told an online newspaper, THE BOSS, that it is the sole prerogative of the US Embassy to issue visa.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari, prior to becoming Nigeria’s President was prevented from entering the US for 15 years for reasons bothering on religious extremesim.

According to Atiku, “It is the sole prerogative of America to determine who they want in their country or not.

“I’m not running away from America.

“I applied, but wasn’t issued a visa.

“However, they did not decline me categorically either.

“They’ve only said my application is going through administrative process.”

The former VP spoke further, “This is not peculiar to me.

“For about 15 years, Buhari could not enter America on account of religious considerations.

“The current Indian Prime Minister, Modi, suffered the same fate for years.

“Today, he is being treated to red carpet treatment in America.

“I fly to different parts of the world, including Europe, if America wanted me, it would be so easy for them to reach out to their allies….”