11 wrestlers, 5 officials for Commonwealth Championship in S/Africa

Eleven wrestlers and five officials departed Nigeria on Wednesday for South Africa for Commonwealth Championship ahead of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Secretary-General, Wresting Federation, Ahmed Abdullahi, has said.

Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that the championship was part of preparation for the Gold Coast, Queensland,Australia Commonwealth Games.

He said that the championship was slated for Dec. 14 to Dec. 17 in Carnival City, Big Top Arena in South Africa.

He blamed the delay for the departure of the contingent to lack of funds, and said that the second of the athletes and an official would depart on Thursday “as soon as funds are available’’.

Abdullahi said that officials who travelled on Wednesday included the President, Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali; the Coach, Victor Kodeli and a Referee, Usman Yusuf.

The athletes, according to him, included 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist, Aminat Adeniyi, 58kg; Gofit Winnie, 75kg; Kemasuode Dressman, 69kg and Soso Tamarau, 97kg.

He said that those in the Thursday trip to be led by himself, were 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist, Mercy Genesis, 48kg; Blessing Oborududu, 63kg; 2014 World Bronze medallist, Makanjuola Bisola and Samuel Bose, 53kg.

Others are Africa champion, John Emmanuel, 70kg; Victor Firstman and Daniel Amas, 65kg.

Abdullahi expressed optimism that the athletes would win gold medals in the championship.