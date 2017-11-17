11 countries to participate in 38th Kano International Trade Fair

KANO – No fewer than 11 countries are expected to participate at the 38th Kano International Trade Fair scheduled to hold from Nov. 21 to Dec. 3.

Alhaji Attahiru Gwarzo, the Director, Business Development and Membership, Kano Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He said already India, Pakistan, Egypt, Belgium and Germany had indicated their willingness to participate in the fair through their respective embassies.

He also said that no fewer than 500 participants from across the country were expected to partake in the fair which would last two weeks.

“About 500 companies within the country have indicated interest to participate in the fair and some of them have started arriving in the state,” he said.

The director expressed optimism that the fair would give businessmen and women the opportunity to establish business relationships at the fair for economic development of their respective countries.

“The trade F-fair is also expected to give participants the opportunity to exchange ideas and showcase their products,” he said.

Gwarzo said the chamber had almost concluded all arrangements for successful conduct of the fair and urged members of the public to give it the necessary support to succeed.

According to him, necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure adequate security to lives and properties at the permanent trade fair ground along Zoo Road in Kano metropolis.