‎2017 UTME: Observers score JAMB high on first conduct

The Joint Action Coalition on Education (JACE), a coalition of various obsever groups which monitored Saturday’s UTME in various parts of the country has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), for a hitch-free examination devoid of any irregularities.

In a post UTME monitoring briefing in Lagos on Sunday, South West Zonal Co-ordinator of the group, Ayokunle Adumashin described Saturday’s UTME as “orderly and meeting set standards” in all the centres monitored by its observers deployed to various centres across the country.

Adumashin pointed out that the adoption of Computer Based Test has further reduced the incidence of malpractices with the prospect that we will be talking about its complete elimination in future examination.

According to him, the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the examination centres further contributed to reducing the incidence of malpractices and also complemented security arrangement for the centres.

“JACE therefore commend the management team of JAMB as led by its Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for the excellent handling of the 2017 UMTE. We however urge the team to carry out a holistic review of any lapses observed with a view to remedying before the next examination,” he said.

He said despite earlier worries during UTME registration and the event that led to the postponement of the Mock Examination, Saturday’s examination was hugely successful.

According to him the group deployed observers to cover more than 75% of the 624 designated examination centres for the 1.7 million candidates that sat for the examination.

He said, “JACE, through its membership, was able to deploy monitors in each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Our observers monitored the examination for incidents, compliance with global standards in the handling of examinations, and provision of conducive environment.

“From our observations:

The examination was orderly and met set standards in all the centres monitored by our coalition. The few incidents recorded, which were not significant, were largely issues pertaining to human factor and not caused by systems or process.

“The Mock examination earlier conducted by JAMB proved useful in exposing candidates to what to expect in the actual examination. This is an initiative that should be sustained.

The examination showed the imperative for continued investment in broadband penetration and stability in addition to improving on power supply situation in the country.

“The suggested improvements would totally eliminate the few glitches recorded.

Secondary schools should improve on exposing students to ICT so that the country can get to a stage where candidates do not experience cyberphobia or fear of computers or technology at such critical time in their life.”

He urged parents to ensure they familiarize their children with contemporary technology and trends before they complete secondary school as this will minimize the potentials for the children struggling with technophobia at decisive points in their lives.

“The provision for special needs candidates is commendable. We however urge the Board not to relent in innovating to further make the process pleasant for such candidates,” he added.